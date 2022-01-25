Barnhouse Milk’s Branding and Packaging is Legen-dairy

It’s always been a childhood dream to buy milk with a cow print pattern splash across the packaging. Why? I have no idea, but I’m happy to announce that my childhood dreams have officially come true. Barnhouse is a dairy brand designed by Widarto Impact that offers a high-end look and feel with a playful approach. Plus, the aluminum can further differentiate the brand from every other dairy brand on the market.

Barnhouse is a brand name of PT. Agrijaya Prima Sukses that designed as the main brand for commercial dairy products. In the future, Barnhouse is intended as a house brand that houses several brands under it for the category of milk development products, fresh milk, yogurt, etc.

Barnhouse is a new brand, of course a big challenge to be able to attract the attention of potential consumers to glance and try Barnhouse products, considering that the current market competition is filled by Bear Brand & 7 Kurma. We want the audience to know Barnhouse as a whole, considering that the brand name is in a foreign language, we don’t want the audience to forget the brand name. Therefore, this type of logotype is the most effective solution for Barnhouse.

Barnhouse positions itself as a disruptor in its category and wants to signal this through an unconventional identity. Our designers developed a high-key look with Artisanal-inspired and playful to convey the brand a more professional premium look, through a pragmatic and functional approach.

The Barnhouse identity should find a balance a long modern, clean, simplicity unique, and timeless.

It should feel;

Natural than technology, simple & unique, modern & commercials, little playful and global looks.

For Barnhouse’s packaging design, we used the illustration of a cowhide pattern as a design system that will be applied to the packaging. Cow’s milk that conveys itself, no preservatives, no coloring, real cow’s milk.

Project Credits

Widarto Impact