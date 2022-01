Inspired by the tradition of sharing a cup of wine over holidays, special occasions, and meaningful events, NEP defines itself as a taste of culture and pride, especially through the glass bottle, highlighting the yellow honey beverage within. The red and cream label beautifully showcase the golden liquid within, and the illustrations help capture the brand’s goals and intentions. Designed by Chochoi Creative, it’s clear that this brand has a whole lot of soul.

Project Credits

Chochoi Creative