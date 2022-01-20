Denso Cold Brew Packaging is a Caffeine Lover’s Dream

If you’ve ever given it a taste, you know the power of a good cold brew. It can, in fact, inspire the greatest of thoughts and lead to the most energetic of moments, speaking from experience, of course.

Denso is a cold brew brand with branding and packaging designed by Inter Estudio. While the packaging is quite simple, allowing the dark beverage to be the main character in the design is both thoughtful and powerful. Plus, the almost medicinal-inspired bottle is sleek and refined.

Project Credits

Inter Estudio