Welsbro Watches’ Mission Is Deliciously Luxurious

Welsbro is a watch brand founded in 1926, but, unfortunately, went out of business in the 1970s. In an effort to bring back the brand, the husband and wife duo, Rich Reichbach and Katie Willis, have used unique “ingredients” to give each watch an extraordinary story. The team partnered with a family-owned leather company in Italy to make the Welsbro strap collection that features various sizes, colors, and leathers. Because the brand is focused on the luxuriousness of food, 10% of watch sales are donated to Meals On Us in Portland, Oregon, a non-profit that provides daily free, healthy meals for those in need. Plus, the brand’s stunning illustrations, graphics, and typography knock it out of the park.

Project Credits

Oscar Bastidas