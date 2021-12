Tea is effortlessly soothing. It’s a beverage you crave when you’re sick, need when you’re cold, and want, well, always. The Tea Box is a brand that delivers the feeling of being within different flower gardens from famous artists. Inspired by pure bliss, the floral teas and the boxes they come within will surely brighten any day, thanks to the designs by Jinny DH.

Project Credits

Jinny DH