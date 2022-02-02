Diatomic Studio Visualizes the Doppler Effect and Turns It Into a Poster Series

The Doppler Effect, simply stated, is the frequency of sound, light, or other waves as the source and observer move toward (or away from) each other. While the effect is omnipresent, it’s not something that can be seen; Diatomic Studio, however, created a series of graphic posters that turn the effect into a visual. The graphics are intriguing, but the color combinations and typography help create a beautiful aesthetic.

Poster series tribute to the mathematician and physicist Christian Andreas Doppler. Celebrated for his principle – known as the Doppler effect – that the observed frequency of a wave depends on the relative speed of the source and the observer, used to discover the movement of the stars.

We’ve explored around the concept of Doppler effect to create a graphic visualization, an allegory of this physical principle.

The result is a series of posters and motion graphics that symbolizes and celebrates the universal principle of the Doppler effect with a cultural informative intention.

Project Credits

Diatomic Studio

Adrià Molins

Sergi Delgado