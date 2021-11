The Apple original film starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth, has recently revealed the official poster. Designed by Edel Rodriguez, the poster is simple, yet through the gorgeous textures, the film’s grit comes to life. Through simple design and a unique typography system, the viewer is left wondering how this adaptation will come to life, and by the looks of it, there is murder and drama to come.

Project Credits

Edel Rodriguez