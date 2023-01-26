Are You the Next Big Thing? Enter the PRINT Awards’ Student Category!

Are you currently attending art school? Is your work attracting raves from teachers and envious glares from peers? Do you get a huge glimmer of pride scanning through your own portfolio? You might just be in your “I knew them when…” phase. You’re the kind of design student who will leave a mark on your alma mater, who can’t help but enhance the looks of everything you come in contact with, who’s ready to make waves in the real world. You’re perfect for the Student category of the PRINT Awards!

Since students are arguably the real movers and shakers of design, this accessibly-priced category is one of our most consistently exciting races. It only makes sense to feature judges with fascinating lives, impressive jobs at big name companies, and robust client lists. Get to know our education experts below!

Chelsea Carlson

Strategist — The Nucleus Group

Jack of all trades Chelsea Carlson has a keen understanding of both left-brain subjects like strategy and data and more artistic pursuits like hand-lettering and laser cutting. She has a knack for seamlessly blending compelling narratives and artful details into clear research, concrete visuals, and results-driven work. Chelsea has brought her knowledge to a wide variety of exciting clients like HBO, The Institute of Design, and Indeed, and currently works in strategy at The Nucleus Group. In 2021, she earned her Masters in Branding with honors from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Joe Newton

Partner — Anderson Newton Design

Designer Joe Newton has participated in some of the most exciting artistic moments of the past few decades. After creating music visuals at the height of Seattle’s grunge heyday, he took his vision from iconic local papers like The Stranger to world-renowned publications like Rolling Stone. Joe teaches typography at SVA, serves on the board at Type Director’s Club, and has worked with impressive clients like The Smithsonian and NASA. He’s the longtime illustrator for Dan Savage’s beloved podcast Savage Love and earned a 2022 PRINT Award for his packaging work on Savage Love from A to Z.

Sara Remi Fields

LinkedIn — Senior Product Designer and Strategist

Sara Remi Fields has made great design a cornerstone of her life, from her day job in product design and strategy at LinkedIn to her passion for book binding, calligraphy, and writing. For the past three years, the Brooklyn resident has shared her knowledge with design students as a teaching assistant at SVA, where she earned her Masters in Branding in 2020.

Our judges can’t wait to see what the class of 2023 has store for them! If you’re curious about what’s caught our eye in the past, last year’s top honor went to Jasmine Chan for her colorful, historically rich recipe cards inspired by early 20th century Hong Kong cuisine.

To respect the busy schedules and tight budgets of aspiring designers, the entry fee for students will be $75 until admissions close on February 28. Feel free to take your time crafting the perfect entry— but don’t wait too long!

Think you’ve got what it takes? Enter our Student category today!