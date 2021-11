Have a specific question about submitting your entry? Don’t hesitate to email us at: awards@printmag.com

For the 2022 PRINT Awards, we celebrate the timelessness of outstanding design. Good design is more than just what’s trendy—good design transcends eras. It leaves a lasting mark both on us and on the world. In a society that constantly looks for the next new thing, good design remains a constant we can rely on.

PRINT Awards is ready to take on your submissions.