Hand It To These PRINT Awards Judges

Meet the 2024 PRINT Awards jury members for Hand-Lettering, Type Design, Illustration and Invitations

There is a singular magic in the illustrative arts that doesn’t hit quite the same in other design forms. Maybe it’s the humanness of communication and language blending with the skill needed to execute a creative vision. To judge our entries in these categories, we recruited a group of esteemed jurors who have elevated this art form in their own careers.

Nubia Navarro Adam J. Kurtz Jaume Osman Granda

Nubia Navarro brings color and flair to her work as an art director, designer, lettering artist, and typography lover. Based in Bogotá, Colombia (with her heart in Venezuela), the artist, also known as Nubikini, has spent the last decade using color, typography, custom lettering, and illustration to communicate emotion. Nubia is a 2023 TDC Ascender, and her work has been recognized by the Latin American Design Awards, the Type Directors Club, and Communication Arts, among others. Clients, including Adobe, Microsoft, Facebook, T-Mobile, Airbnb, Sprite, and many more, have relied on Nubia’s affinity for experimentation and diversity that distinguishes her work from the rest. As the head of Nubikini Studio, she considers her process a “Creation Playground,” injecting a spirit of fun into every project.

Designer, artist, and speaker Adam J. Kurtz (aka Adam JK) is no stranger to honesty. Through various media, including art, stationery, books, podcasts, and speaking engagements, Adam’s work draws upon frankness and humor (with a tinge of darkness) to explore the complex connections between emotion and creativity. Adam has published several books, including You Are Here (For Now), a collection of art and essays about finding one’s way through the unknown, Pick Me Up Journal: A Pep Talk for Now & Later, and Things Are What You Make of Them: Life Advice for Creatives. His books have sold over a million copies in twenty languages, and his work has also appeared in publications including NYLON, Adweek, Vice, and The New Yorker. Adam’s previous roles include studio designer for Barton F. Graf and social web artist for BuzzFeed.

Illustrator Jaume Osman Granda has garnered professional renown for his lettering, illustration, and animation prowess. Hailing from Vilanova i la geltrú, near Barcelona, Jaume has accomplished incredible feats of creativity by pairing his perfectly hand-drawn letters with playful illustrated elements. The resulting creations include distinctive figurative compositions, patterns, and animations brought to life with bold color palettes. Jaume’s distinguished list of clients includes Amazon, Fanta, Puma, Hulu, Hydroponic, Cruzcampo, Diario As, KH7, and Borge, among others.

