If There’s Anyone Who Knows Great Type and Illustration, It’s These PRINT Award Judges

With its allusions to handcrafted artforms, centuries-old traditions, and of course, print, the PRINT Awards category of Handlettering, Type Design, Illustration, Invitations, & Logos speaks to the heart of what we’re all about. While most modern illustrators and typographers may use software to construct their elaborate works, you can still feel the spirit of old printing presses, calligraphy, and other classic trades in the best of them. In fact, plenty of creatives still rely on old school techniques, while others take a mixed media approach that uses both analog and digital technology.

No matter how you make your work, there’s no better place to show it off than The 2023 PRINT Awards, and this year’s ceremony boasts one of our strongest panels ever. The judges for Handlettering, Type Design, Illustration, Invitations, & Logos include a fascinating variety of type and illustration experts from almost every corner of America. Their combined resumes could fill a bookshelf, cover a large house in astonishing art, and build an unbelievably robust ad agency. This generation-spanning category features creatives who have worked for decades, built impressive followings, and have used their platforms to make incredible statements on the timeless power of artforms like typography and illustration.

Learn all about the movers and shakers who will be checking out your work below!

Tucker Nichols

Artist

Tucker Nichols is a Bay Area artist whose work has appeared in galleries on both American coasts and numerous countries, from the Denver Art Museum to Copenhagen’s Den Frie Museum. He’s an Artist Trustee at SFMOMA and prolific illustrator whose drawings have been featured in publications like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and The New York Times. He has co-written two children’s books: Crabtree with his brother Jon and This Bridge Will Not Be Gray with Dave Eggers. In his ongoing multimedia art project Flowers for Sick People, he uses art to alleviate the isolation faced by communities struggling with illness.

Gemma O’Brien

Artist & Designer

Gemma O’Brien is a designer, letterer, and artist who uses striking, psychedelic images to examine communication, nature, and the human condition. She’s known for hand-painted murals and illustrations with colorful, eye-catching graphics, intricate details, and sharp typography. Her commercial work has included a wide range of impressive clients such as Apple, Nike, and Google, and you can find her art in the permanent collection of New York’s Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.

Lisa Congdon

Lisa Congdon is a self-taught Portland polymath who’s mastered a wide variety of mediums, including but not limited to art, design, writing, and podcasting. She’s brought her design skills to world-famous everyday brands like Target, REI, and Amazon as well as high-culture icons like Comme des Garçons and MoMA. She’s known for her unconventional rise to success at the age of 40 and her investment in education, social justice, and mentorship. In 2021, Lisa was featured in the Adweek 50, an annual list dedicated to spotlighting the industry’s most inspiring people and companies.

These experts can’t wait to get an eye on your work! Last year, we awarded First Place to Sunday Afternoon for their sharp, futuristic brand identity for the development platform HyperSpace.

Do you have work that you think will blow the socks off our panel? Step right up and try your luck at the 2023 PRINT Awards! Our judges are waiting…