Meet the International Judges for 2023’s PRINT Awards

2023 is just around the corner, and so are The PRINT Awards! Our first rollout of jury members is hot off the presses, and this eclectic range of international design experts promises one of our most exciting ceremonies yet.

2023’s jury features artists, authors, and innovators who’ve lived and worked all over the world, receiving accolades from renowned institutions like Cannes, Fast Company, The Library of Congress, and AIGA, just to name a few. These talented professionals have all kinds of interesting stories, and many have played a significant part in some of the most influential designs of the past several years.

Entrants to the Branding Identities & Systems category can look forward to being evaluated by a panel that includes JKR’s Lisa Smith, an Executive Creative Director who led the Burger King rebrand design critics can’t stop talking about. Our exciting Design for Social Impact category features Spotify’s Mitzi Okou, who hosts buzzworthy hackathons and conferences shining a light on wealth equality in music and the design industry’s severe lack of Black voices.

Other movers and shakers in our midst include Citizen Design judge Louise Sandhaus, who is doing her part to make graphic design more inclusive with her radical crowdsourcing project The People’s Graphic Design Archive. Meanwhile, UX designer JR Miller has made huge strides in pushing Google towards accessibility and inclusion for business owners of color, and he’ll be lending his expertise to our In-House category. Self-Promotion / Environmental judge Maurice Cherry holds the honor of hosting Revision Path, the first podcast added to the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This small sample of judges is just the tip of the iceberg, and this year’s awards have plenty more judges with all kinds of cool resumes. You can learn more about them and their fascinating stories at the official 2023 PRINT Awards website. We’ve yet to announce our full panel, so keep an eye out for more details!