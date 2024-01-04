The Power of Paper in Design: Celebrating the Monadnock-PRINT Awards Partnership

The choice of paper is as crucial as the design itself in the design and printing world. That’s why the 2024 PRINT Awards, in partnership with Monadnock, are set to showcase the extraordinary power of paper in bringing designs to life. Monadnock isn’t just a paper mill; they are innovators and artists in their own right, crafting the canvas on which your creativity unfolds.

In an era where sustainability is not just valued but essential, Monadnock leads the way. Their commitment to environmentally friendly practices is evident in every sheet, aligning with the ethos of designers who prioritize environmental responsibility in their creations. All Monadnock’s paper products are FSC-certified and manufactured under the strict guidelines of ISO 9001 Quality and 14001 Environmental Management Standards, ensuring the highest standards of sustainability and quality.

Grow Magazine | Astrolite PC 100 Cocofloss | Envi PC100 Performance Board

Have you produced work using Monadnock’s beautiful uncoated or coated text and cover papers for printing or their sustainable performance paper board for packaging? We want to see the results!

To submit your work for the Monadnock Award when entering the 2024 PRINT Awards, choose the appropriate Monadnock paper type from the dropdown menu on the entry page. This ensures your work will be considered for this special recognition, celebrating the best use of Monadnock paper and packaging in design.

Monadnock Paper Mills | Envi PC 100 Card Stock Petit Pot | Envi PC100 Performance Board CS2

The final deadline is fast approaching, and we can’t wait to see how you’ve turned Monadnock’s papers into a canvas for your creative visions. We invite you to submit your entries and join us in this celebration of design, paper, and sustainability.