PRINT Awards 2024: Designing A Competition Brand

The Collected Works’ Rad Work for the PRINT Awards

The Collected Works, an independent design studio that crafts brands in motion, is a team of creative directors, designers, animators, and technologists with clients spanning music, art, technology, and culture. For the second year in a row, PRINT called on the TCW team to design the branding system and motion package for the PRINT Awards.

Since 1980, the PRINT Awards have represented a prestigious platform that celebrates exemplary graphic design from around the globe. In its 2024 iteration, the PRINT Awards encompass distinct categories, including additions such as packaging design and a suite of branding-focused categories. These awards recognize design excellence across diverse media, ranging from traditional print mediums to advanced motion and 3D categories.

As TCW initiates a project, they begin with information gathering, collecting fragments of inspiration and potential design entry points. This discovery phase involves thorough discussions with the client, familiarizing themselves with the product, and compiling design references related to typography, color, design systems, and overall visual directions. The objective is to identify as many design opportunities as possible, which they will later group into conceptual directions.

This year, Jessica Deseo, PRINT’s Creative Director, provided the TCW team with an inspirational aesthetic vision of luster, shine, and gloss and content ideas that focused on movement, technology, and flow. TCW’s resulting branding system and motion package embraces the future of design, the merging of tradition and technology, and showcases an expansive array of techniques and styles, reflecting the diversity of categories, entries, and winners.

Across the brand package, TCW aimed to create a suite of ever-moving environments and vignettes.

These renderings and animations were designed with flexibility in mind, to be used independently or assembled into static images for advertising and hero images for videos.

The PRINT Awards are open for entries! The regular registration deadline has been EXTENDED to Monday, January 22

