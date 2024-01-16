PRINT Awards 2024: More Time, More Savings

PRINT Awards Regular Rate Is Extended to January 22

Your work jumps out from pages, covers, labels, and screens. Whether you’re a student beginning a design journey or a seasoned professional, the PRINT Awards provide a place to share your distinctive voice with a creative community that speaks your language. Winners will receive a trophy, a custom certificate, and be broadcast to our network of more than a million people on PRINTmag.com, PRINT’s social media channels, and weekly newsletter.

And, now, you have a bit more time to take advantage of the regular rate! Enter by January 22!