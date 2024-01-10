PRINT Awards Are In The House!

In-House is in the house – with a standout group of jurors. For this PRINT Awards category (professionals only), we evaluate communication materials created by an in-house team. But that can include design from any other category, like posters, video, digital, annual reports… you get the idea.

Who better to judge our In-House entries than folks who have built their reputations and expertise as part of an in-house team? These three subject matter experts have led creative teams in organizations from entertainment to wellness to food and beverage. They have also parlayed that experience to build their own businesses and assist companies and brands in strengthening their creative capabilities.

Theresa Fitzgerals Kelli Binnings Archie Bell, II

Creative Leader Theresa Fitzgerald has crafted a career around applying her design perspective with purpose: engaging, educating, and entertaining children around the world. Theresa has built and led in-house brand creative teams at iconic media and entertainment brands like Sesame Workshop, Sesame Street, Nickelodeon, SpongeBob, Peanuts Worldwide, and Scholastic. As a creative leader, designer, and educator, Theresa leads from the heart and dedicates herself to fostering inclusive cultures that nurture creative excellence and unified brand vision. At Sesame Workshop, Theresa led design vision across print, digital, motion, and experience to improve impact for social good. She helped the Sesame Street franchise achieve 360-degree brand expression, from philanthropic development to educational kits, consumer and digital products, marketing campaigns, social channels, themed entertainment, and publishing.

A self-described self-awareness junkie and brand psychology-obsessed, multi-disciplined creative, Kelli Binnings has brought her zeal for brand, design, work culture, and leadership to research, speaking, and writing about those topics. Now the Chief Brand Strategist for Build Smart Brands, Kelli has spent 15 years weaving her design magic across the food and beverage, commodity trading, fitness and lifestyle, and skincare and beauty industries, working with clients and internal teams to create and implement brand strategies that shape a refined message and a visually strong brand. For Kelli, an authentic brand experience brings joy and meaning, and her work is rooted in the belief that every company can create a brand worth experiencing.

Archie Bell II has taken a spectacular path to his current role as Principal of weirdeaux. Growing up, Archie loved commercial jingles and the cartoon stylings of Gary Larson and found creative fuel in ‘magnificent stories’ with meaning. Starting as an art director on Madison Avenue, Archie spent the last decade and a half building best-in-culture content studios and leading teams at the cutting edge of digital video and audio. He served as Spotify Advertising’s Global head of Creative and built branded content studios One X Studios at Urban One and NBCUniversal’s Content Innovation Agency. In weirdeaux, Archie is building a brand consultancy and creative practice rooted in illuminating the purpose in stories, expressions, and ideas that seemingly go unnoticed – especially as it pertains to the veritable Black experience. It starts by collaborating with sense-makers who foster a deeper understanding of the human experience to impact the world positively. Why? Because life is odd.

Last year’s In-House winner was Pride Across the Multiverse by Wizards of the Coast (USA). This collection of magic trading cards celebrated the creativity and diverse experiences of the LGBTQIA2+ community. The drop also featured a digital zine with artist interviews, sketches, process notes, and short fiction. Sales raised $1.3 million for the Trevor Project, which supports suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.

Just because you created your masterpiece in-house doesn’t mean you have to keep it under one roof. Why not share it with the 2024 PRINT Awards?