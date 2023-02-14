The 2023 PRINT Awards Late Deadline is Today!

Why put off until tomorrow what you can do today!

Originality, Innovation, Craft and Longevity. Those are the qualities our judges will be looking for in entries to the 2023 PRINT Awards. For 40 years, the PRINT Awards have honored the best in design, adapting and expanding to reflect the dynamic worlds of print, digital, conceptual, AI-influenced and more creations from the world’s most talented minds. We field 24 categories to cover whatever you’ve dreamed up, from book covers to data visualization. Winners will be featured on PRINT and PRINT’s social media channels and newsletter, broadcast to our network of more than a million people. If that’s not enough glory, there’s a shiny trophy, a custom certificate, and for select winners, a feature story on PRINT.