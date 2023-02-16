The 2023 PRINT Awards Make Ideas Move.

What happens when a Pentagram Partner, the founding creative director of Def Jam Records, and a creative lead at TikTok walk into a bar? (Wait, don’t tell me, I’ve heard this one before…) They judge The PRINT Awards, of course!

In our roundup of judges, we’ve seen no shortage of wild stories and fascinating mythologies, and the jury for our categories of Interaction, Motion Graphics & Video, and Data Visualization / Interaction Design are no exception.

Our judges for these categories have left their mark on culture, from iconic visuals you can still find on the walls of record stores to viral campaigns that have influenced city dwellers’ everyday choices. They’re figureheads of creative communities on both sides of the Atlantic, public speakers with immense platforms, and experts in the realms of video, data, and interactive design. And lucky for you, they want to see your work!

But who are they? Let us introduce them below…

Ary Arasen

TikTok Creative Lab — Creative Lead

In addition to his current work at TikTok, Ary Arasen has crafted ideas for some of the biggest brands in the world, like OffWhite, Nike, Kenzo, Samsung, Dior, and Apple. His work takes care to put humans first, understand their behavior, and evolve culture, and create a solution worth talking about. He’s made news, won awards, and created #WalkLondon, a movement that inspired London to walk to work. In his spare time, Ary creates innovative side projects, hacks, and prototypes with a collective of talented technologists, filmmakers, developers, strategists, designers, photographers, and bloggers, some of which have appeared on television.

Cey Adams

New York City Native and Visionary Artist

Cey Adams emerged from the ’80s downtown graffiti movement alongside fellow artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. He was the founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings, where he “defined the visual culture of hip-hop” by creating identities, album covers, logos, and campaigns for historic acts including Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, and The Notorious B.I.G. Cey has exhibited and taught art workshops at The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, MoMA, The Brooklyn Museum, MoCA Los Angeles, and more. His work draws inspiration from ’60s pop art, vintage sign painting, comics, pop culture, and community issues.

Giorgia Lupi

Pentagram Partner

Giorgia Lupi is an award-winning designer, public speaker, and co-founder of Accurat, an internationally acclaimed design firm with offices in Milan and New York. She is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on New Metrics, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Art, and a Director’s Fellow at MIT Media Lab. She was named One of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2018 and you can find her work in the permanent collection of MoMA. She co-authored Dear Data and Observe, Collect, and Draw: A Visual Journal, both with fellow designer Stefanie Posavec.

Looking for inspiration? Last year 203 X Infographics took home our top honor in the Data Visualization / Information Design category for their irresistible infographics.

Do you work in video, data, or interactive design and you think you can wow our judges? Hurry up and enter The PRINT Awards before February 28!