These Branding Experts Know Good Advertising— and Aren’t Afraid to Ask for It

In almost every arena of life, we’re surrounded by a whole world of choices. With the glut of information out there, it’s easy to wonder: how on earth do we ever choose anything?

The crack teams behind ad agencies dedicate their lives to simplifying this question. These masters of persuasion have the answers, so how do they lead other people to them? But that, of course, would be like asking a magician to reveal their trade secrets. Only the best of the best know how to lead horses to water— and make them drink.

It’s only fitting that we bring some of our favorite branding experts to judge the PRINT Awards’ crucial category of Advertising. This international trio has lived and worked all over the world, and their extensive experience ranges from shaping up the identities of world-famous institutions to influencing community initiatives in the nonprofit sphere. They know how to find the right looks to spotlight, the best words to highlight, and the vision that will tie it all together.

Does this sound like you? Are you thinking about entering the PRINT Awards, but still on the fence?

Ricardo Saca Cardenas

North American Managing Partner — Cato Brand Partners

For almost two decades, Ricardo has helped brands develop and evolve with analytical research and bold creativity in a variety of industries, including health and wellness, finance, entertainment, transportation, tourism, and CPG. He’s a type lover and a team talent amplifier who works to challenge corporate brand bullshit. He currently brings his management expertise to the global design and branding studio Cato Brand Partners and occasionally writes here at PRINT. He holds a Masters in Branding from the School of Visual Arts and is a recipient of the Brand Master award for exceptional academic performance, leadership, and strategic thinking.

Mike Rigby

Chief Design Officer and Founder — Proto

Mike Rigby is a British designer living and working in New York who began his career at acclaimed UK design consultancy The Chase. He carries The Chase’s principles of “a great idea, well crafted” into every new project he begins and has since worked at Pentagram London, Landor, and Interbrand Australia. Mike has received more than 50 international design awards and recently won the DDB Group’s Bill Bernbach Award for Creative Brilliance. He’s worked for a variety of clients including The Tate Gallery, The National Portrait Gallery, Queensland Art Gallery, Alzheimer’s Australia, and many others.

Elan Cole

Executive Vice President — NYC & Company

In his current work at NYC & Company, Elan is helping to rebuild and equitably distribute the city’s tourism economy with his inspiring team and partners. He is also on the Board of Directors for NYC x Design, a newly independent nonprofit that organizes an annual design festival and year-round events to bolster and expand the burgeoning local creative community. In both roles, Elan helps elevate and amplify the voices and great work of his fellow New Yorkers to the world at large.

