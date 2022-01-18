Today Is The Last Day of Regular Registration For PRINT Awards 2022

What makes an award-winning design so…well, award-winning? The design should be functional, meticulously crafted, and push beyond the ordinary. Above all, though, it should stand the test of time.

For the 2022 PRINT Awards, we celebrate the timelessness of outstanding design. Good design is more than just what’s trendy—good design transcends eras. It leaves a lasting mark both on us and on the world. In a society that constantly looks for the next new thing, good design remains a constant we can rely on.

