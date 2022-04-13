‘Brutalist Scotland’ is a Must-Read for Architecture Buffs

Scottish graphic designer Kyle Lamond archives his home country’s brutalist buildings in his personal project Brutalist Scotland. Throughout this hand-bound book, you’ll find sleek, architectural photography juxtaposed with stunning, orderly typography in a fitting black and white palette. Its tangible, slightly rough aesthetic perfectly mimics the minimalistic, structural look of brutalist architecture.

You can purchase a copy of Brutalist Scotland for £20 at Kyle Lamond’s online shop.

Brutalist Scotland is a personal project of mine that explores a curated selection of some of Scotland’s most precious pieces of brutalist architecture. With photography from Peter Atkinson, this first version covers 6 brutalist structures that lay throughout Scotland – from the Matthew Building in Dundee to the Anderston Centre in Glasgow.

The publication serves as an output to continue exploring the concept of ‘graphic brutalism’, to allow for total creative freedom and a project that can yield experimental compositions and typography. The first version features a black foiled front cover on 270gsm Neenah Environment Concrete by IST Printing, inner pages printed by Pressision on 170gsm Munken Lynx Rough Natural White, and all copies hand-bound by myself.



Project Credits

Kyle Lamond

Photography: Peter Atkinson