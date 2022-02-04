Beyond The Neon Cover Of Cases De La Música

Between the pages of a beautifully neon cover, Jordi Masdeu Studio has designed Cases de la música that shares the stories of the music rooms of Barcelona.

The pages highlight these musically-inspired spaces through oversized typography, black and white imagery, and grid-inspired layouts. While utterly uncomplicated, the design takes you through the rooms visually and insightfully.

Cases de la música is a project by Jordi Garrigós (ARA journalist) which explains different curious stories lived in emblematic music rooms of Barcelona from the 80’s to the present.

This Catalogue, is a project delivered to Ajuntament de Barcelona, in the future there will be a big book which gives many details about the stories lived in these music rooms or discotecs in Barcelona.

Inside the catalogue you can see a Barcelona map with the exact location of each music room or discoteque and a short summary of each story.

Project Credits

Jordi Masdeu Studio