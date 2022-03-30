Counter-Print Cuts Through the Clutter with Their Coffee Table Book ‘Big Type’

In today’s fast-paced, digital climate, it’s easy to find yourself overwhelmed with constant clutter. While there’s no shortage of captivating discoveries amid the noise, it can be demanding to seek it out yourself.

A new coffee table book by Counter-Print hopes to simplify this search, at least in the typography department. Big Type explores how designers and agencies cut through today’s constant clutter to create resonant, memorable work. While the focus is on typography, it covers a wide range of projects and aesthetics. And with a sizable name like “Big Type,” it only makes sense for the title— and book itself— to take up space in turn.

‘Big Type’ explores graphic design and identity work where the emphasis is on typography.

The visual landscape in which today’s designers are contributing to is very cluttered and the digital world alone is so vast, that sometimes it feels hard to make your voice heard amongst all the noise. The work on show within this book examines how designers can produce work that stands out and cuts through the noise. It showcases a fascinating direction in graphic design, forged by a collision of technology, typography and trends which is creating new and exciting results.

Packed full of stunning imagery from some of the world’s best graphic design companies, ‘Big Type’ also contains agency interviews and enlightening project descriptions.

Project Credits

Counter-Print