Explore the Meaning Behind Emojis with the Fun Coffee Table Book ‘EMOJISM’

Over the past decade, emojis have become a language unto themselves. Sometimes, just understanding a text conversation requires an understanding of contextual clues we now take for granted. In this way, emojis provide a perfect example of the oddly fluid nature of communication.

If you’re fascinated by the deeper meaning of emojis, you’ll love EMOJISM from ECH Creative Publications. This cheery, eye-catching coffee table book is full of general design inspiration, charming infographics, and fun facts about emojis. For example, you might not be surprised that the scream face is inspired by Edvard Munch’s classic painting, but had you ever really stopped to think about it? If you’re looking to boost your mood, slow down, and appreciate the small details of design we see every day, EMOJISM might be just what you’re looking for.

For now, you’ll have to either live in Vietnam or speak Vietnamese to access EMOJISM, but ECH hopes to publish the book internationally by the end of the year. In the meantime, you can pre-order EMOJISM here.

EMOJISM

A station of inspiration for everybody

Not in the good mood, huh? Just fine! Leave the real world behind and join with us into the surreal world EMOJISM where you might take your motivation back.

Aiming to become a visual healing station for anyone who loves design and creativity, EMOJISM takes you exploring spectacular artworks from the top studios, designers all around the world. Featuring a curation of over 60 projects with different design characteristics yet share the emoji theme in common, this visual collection successfully expresses the diversity of the visual language in creative ways; becoming a means of escaping the bad-mood status and a station of inspiration that fully charges your mind with incredible ideas.

TOPICS: Art, Design & Creativity

FORMAT: Book & Magazine

LANGUAGE: Vietnamese

SPECIFICATION: 190 x 255 mm (hardcover), 280 pages

PAPER: PEFC®-certified products

CONTENT WRITER: Thao Ho, Le Phan

ART DIRECTION: Roy Vu

DESIGN & ILLUSTRATION: Dong Luong

The layout design is neatly designed, with the Negative Space factor being utilized to the fullest, helping readers relax their eyes with each page of the book. Besides, we created a smooth transition between showcases yet still keeping the consistency for the artbook in general.