Gossamer’s Latest Issue Is a Love Letter To All Things Tactile

Touch is undeniably one of the most underrated senses for print designs. Of course, the tactile is of utmost importance, but, for whatever reason, although most likely cost, it is overlooked and often ignored. Gossamer, however, is bringing touch to light with their seventh volume issue. Not only is it fuzzy, but it comes in different colors, a beautiful exploration of the tangible. Oh, and can we talk about how gorgeous the back of the issue is. The typography is downright incredible, whimsical, splendid, and every other positive word that comes to mind.

Introducing Volume Seven: the Touch issue, which is now available for pre-order.

This issue is an ode to our most tactile sense, and the one we missed the most this past year. Touch, as you’ll see in these pages, takes many forms, from the constrictive pleasure of shibari, to the proper way to give (and receive) a hug, to the chemical reaction of static shock. It’s also a measure of skill and a mode of communication—both in this world and beyond.

Naturally, the experience of touch is heightened by cannabis. (If you’ve ever hotboxed a shower or felt the rays of the sun after an edible, you know what we’re talking about.) The physical components of this issue and products recommended in it are our best attempt to offer the same intensity of sensation. (Just wait until you see—and feel it.)

Volume Seven comes in five different fuzzy covers—and no, you can’t choose. We’ll pick one and send it to you, so enjoy the surprise. For those who like commitment, you can save by purchasing a recurring subscription and get two issues a year.

