This Purposefully Disheveled Book Invites Grief Directly Into the Reading Experience

Federico García Lorca was a celebrated 20th century poet and member of a group known as the “Generation of ’27,” which included fellow Spanish artists like Salvador Dali and Luis Buñuel. The Surrealist writer was arrested in Granada around the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, and it is believed that fascist forces murdered him in mid-August of 1936.

errorerror studio pays tribute to Lorca with Fragmentos, an incomplete book of poems inspired by the legacy that Lorca left behind. The designers burnt, spray painted, and destroyed pages of the book with the goal of making the reader feel the discomfort and frustration of his untimely death. Not only does the work create a lovely visual homage; it’s also an engaging way to represent a life interrupted.