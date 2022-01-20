British Vogue’s Latest Issue Celebrates African Fashion and ‘Beauty of Black Women’

The women featured on the cover of the latest issue of British Vogue are all working together to create change within the modeling industry, and they’re doing so powerfully as each of the models on the cover is African. “It is about the elevation of a continent,” says Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful of the landmark cover celebrating “a new generation of African supermodels.”

This issue of Vogue, specifically, calls attention to the lack of diversity and the white-washed lens that modeling agencies have consistently perpetuated. “This is a celebration of women, of matriarchy and of the beauty of Black women,” said photographer Rafael Pavarotti of the milestone. “They are the past, the present, and the future.” Featuring these women on the cover only speaks to the need for the entire industry to be more cognizant of bringing diverse voices to the forefront and keeping them there.

If you’d like to read more about this issue of the magazine, definitely read the article on British Vogue.

Project Credits

Photographer: Rafael Pavarotti