We Need You…

To Take The PRINT Summer 2022 Reader Survey!

There’s a lot happening. You navigated a pandemic and a return to your workspace— four days a week, two days a week, with your dog or your support ferret. Your creativity is expanding, and your place in the design ecosystem is evolving. You’re rethinking the value of growth and the meaning of impact, sustainability, and success. You have questions about a whole host of new technologies, from AI to NFTs. You’re challenged, inspired, and ready to see what’s next.

So are we!

Join us this summer for the PRINT 2022 Reader Survey. The more we know about what you do, what you’re working on, what you’re interested in, and what you want to read and see on PRINT, the more we can deliver an engaging, valuable PRINT experience to you, our loyal readers.

Everyone who completes the survey will be automatically entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card, and the winner will be chosen at random. In addition, each and every one of you will receive the deep thanks of all of us here at PRINT.

Click here to take the brief survey. Thanks for your help and happy summer!