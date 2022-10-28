2021 HITS: A Plastic-Free Mission with Sandra Ann Harris of ECOlunchbox

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

There are some insights that we just have to go back to. This time, we bring back this conversation about reducing human dependence on plastics with Sandra Ann Harris, Founder of ECOlunchbox.

We leave you with the episode notes:

Our guest has a passion for protecting the oceans by reducing human dependence on plastics.

Concerned about the toxins commonly found in lunchbox containers, plastic pollution activist and environmental entrepreneur Sandra Ann Harris started by eliminating plastics from her kids’ lunchboxes, then founded ECO lunchbox, a California green-certified business focused on plastic pollution aversion, and most recently wrote the book, Say Goodbye to Plastic: A Survival Guide for Plastic-Free Living.

In this episode, listeners find out how Sandra has tried to make an impact and why she was inspired to start her own company to combat plastic pollution. Tune in today to find out more!

Key Points From This Episode: