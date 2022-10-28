2021 HITS: A Plastic-Free Mission with Sandra Ann Harris of ECOlunchbox

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
There are some insights that we just have to go back to. This time, we bring back this conversation about reducing human dependence on plastics with Sandra Ann Harris, Founder of ECOlunchbox.
We leave you with the episode notes:
Our guest has a passion for protecting the oceans by reducing human dependence on plastics.
Concerned about the toxins commonly found in lunchbox containers, plastic pollution activist and environmental entrepreneur Sandra Ann Harris started by eliminating plastics from her kids’ lunchboxes, then founded ECO lunchbox, a California green-certified business focused on plastic pollution aversion, and most recently wrote the book, Say Goodbye to Plastic: A Survival Guide for Plastic-Free Living.
In this episode, listeners find out how Sandra has tried to make an impact and why she was inspired to start her own company to combat plastic pollution. Tune in today to find out more!
Key Points From This Episode:
- Hear a bit more about Sandra’s career arc, from journalist to aid worker to entrepreneur.
- How the stories she chose to write as a journalist reflected her desire to make an impact.
- What it was about the plastic crisis that inspired Sandra to start ECOlunchbox.
- Some challenges that Sandra encountered in launching and growing her company.
- Sandra believes that, with curiosity and creativity, there is nowhere we can’t go and nothing we can’t achieve.
- The benefits of crowdfunding versus sourcing investors or self-funding your ideas.
- From personal health benefits to the benefit of the planet – how people came to recognize the negative impact of plastic.
- The value of using positive messaging rather than using negativity and fear to inspire action.
- We don’t need to know all the facts, we just need to be part of the change, however, we can.
- Sandra shares the inspiration for her book: why this book, and why now?
- Pro tips for other thought leaders and entrepreneurs thinking about writing a book.
- How Sandra keeps evolving personally by continually taking on new challenges.
- Where to find Sandra’s book, Say Goodbye to Plastic: A Survival Guide for Plastic-Free Living.