2022 HITS: Make People Feel Something with Jake Karls of Mid-Day Squares

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
We are bringing back another of our most listened episodes from 2022. This time, we’re speaking with Jake Karls, cofounder and rainmaker at Mid-Day Squares, about their game-changing, show-everything style brand marketing and how he and his co-founders (his sister, Leslie, and brother-in-law, Nick) are committed to staying independent and true to themselves for the long haul.
Key Points of the Episode:
- An introduction to Mid Day Squares and why they call themselves the first functional chocolate bar.
- The reason why Mid-Day Squares wanted to build a modern-day Hershey.
- The philosophy behind being a chocolate company that’s unapologetically themselves.
- Why the lack of creativity limits innovation.
- Jake’s thoughts on how brands can stand out by being themselves.
- The beginnings of Mid-Day Squares.
- The unique way Mid-Day Squares creates content about its journey and products.
- Jake’s thoughts on why every individual needs to know their strengths.
- Why partnerships need therapy.
- How Mid-Day Squares chose its social media platforms.
- The different kinds of content they make for each social media platform.
- The power behind ‘controlling the microphone’.
- The key to the authenticity factor.
- Jake expands on the idea of not taking investors.
- The lessons Jake has learned from his journey.