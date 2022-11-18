A Sense of Belonging with Katrina Tolentino of Naturally Network

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
Creating a feeling of community and connection can be so impactful to individuals and businesses on multiple levels, and the ecosystem of care that emerges through engaged networks can bring forth remarkable results. These are the driving forces behind the work of today’s guest on the show, Katrina Tolentino.
Katrina is the Executive Director of Naturally Network, a position she found somewhat surprisingly, but one she quickly identified with and became staunchly committed to. In our conversation, we get into her passion for community building, the three ways in which she understands the concept of community, and how she is working towards more inclusion and representation in her current role.
Listeners can expect a relatable and inspiring story from Katrina, whose amazing dedication is moving things forward in her industry and beyond.
Key Points From This Episode:
- How Naturally Network connects different parties in the natural food market.
- Katrina’s focus on inclusion and how this figures into her position.
- A look at Katrina’s background, and the roots of her passion for community building.
- Katrina’s attitude toward vulnerability and honesty when presenting.
- The way in which Katrina has utilized play and games in her work.
- Charting Katrina’s route into the natural product business.
- Katrina’s commitment to the natural products industry and the task of creating community.
- The evolution and future vision of Naturally Network.
- Where to find out more about and support Katrina’s work!
- Some thoughts on the future of the natural products space.