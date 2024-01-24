Brands for a Better World: Paul Lightfoot of Patagonia Provisions

The brand Patagonia is renowned for its purpose-driven mission of finding solutions to problems, collectively working to battle climate change and help save our home planet. One of the solutions they’re focusing on is regenerative organic agriculture and food sourcing because, after all, everything we consume and eat has a profound impact on our planet. Today’s guest is part of that team working to create systems that foster healthier and “better-for-the-world” food practices. We are excited to introduce, Paul Lightfoot. Paul is the General Manager of Patagonia Provisions, the food business of Patagonia, and the Board Chair of Regenerative Organic Alliance, the non-profit that administers Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™). In our conversation today, we dive into the why behind Patagonia’s journey into the food industry, what inspired their collaborative craft beer program and delve into the Regenerative Organic Movement. To hear about Patagonia’s only acquisition and explore its initiatives to solving the environmental crisis, be sure to start listening now. Enjoy!

Key Points From This Episode:

Patagonia Provisions: why a clothing company decided to start a food company.

How Kernza® Grain happened and the why behind the collaborative craft beer program.

Patagonia’s journey from the apparel business to the food business.

Patagonia Provision’s pursuits and ambitions in the food industry.

Patagonia’s first and only acquisition and why crackers were the next space to invest in.

What fires Paul up about the Regenerative Organic Movement (and what irks him).

What ‘Regenerate, Rejoice, Restore’ means to Paul.

Read the transcript and find links from the episode at Brands for a Better World.

The Brands for a Better World podcast (formerly Evolve CPG) is hosted by Gage Mitchell, founder (CEO) and Creative Director at Modern Species, a sustainable brand design agency helping better-for-the-world brand launch, evolve, and grow to scale their impact.