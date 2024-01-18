Brands for a Better World: Spencer Lynn of KOS

Learning from the successes and mistakes of others can help us all to go from strength to strength. Spencer Lynn is the North East Regional Manager of KOS, a health and wellness brand on a mission to improve everyday nutrition and make the world a healthier place. During this conversation, Spencer shares his journey to working in nutrition, how the ancient Greek physician, Hippocrates, inspired the founders of KOS, and how the brand is providing better nutrition to households and donating 10 million meals to those in need. Tune in to learn from this episode’s inspiring guest.



Allowing consumers to feel part of something bigger than themselves.

The history and product range at KOS.

The power of social media in action: the story of an influencer sharing KOS products on TikTok.

Distribution of KOS and where to find it online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

Background information on Spencer Lynn and his journey into working in nutrition.

Spencer’s best advice: learn from the successes and mistakes of others and allow them to learn from you.

Spencer’s hopes for the future of food.

How the ancient Greek tradition of preventative healthcare has influenced KOS.

The complex and interesting world of CPG in comparison to ingredients.

Amazon A and B testing.

