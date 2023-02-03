Bringing Purpose to Pet Food with Jess Berger of Bundle x Joy

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

All product markets and areas of business can benefit from a purpose-driven approach, and the pet food space is no different!

Joining us for this episode is the Founder and CEO of Bundle x Joy, Jess Berger, and we have a fascinating chat with Jess about her winding career path and her passion for pets. We explore some important ideas around intentionality, the big mission that drives Jess, and some of the major issues that Jess has with the pet food industry at present.

As a true pluralist, Jess is currently completing her doctorate in marketing and is staunchly dedicated to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs and doing things a little differently, so if you would like to get a dose of inspiration for living out the idea of purpose over profit, make sure to listen in!

Key Points From This Episode: