Bringing Purpose to Pet Food with Jess Berger of Bundle x Joy

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
All product markets and areas of business can benefit from a purpose-driven approach, and the pet food space is no different!
Joining us for this episode is the Founder and CEO of Bundle x Joy, Jess Berger, and we have a fascinating chat with Jess about her winding career path and her passion for pets. We explore some important ideas around intentionality, the big mission that drives Jess, and some of the major issues that Jess has with the pet food industry at present.
As a true pluralist, Jess is currently completing her doctorate in marketing and is staunchly dedicated to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs and doing things a little differently, so if you would like to get a dose of inspiration for living out the idea of purpose over profit, make sure to listen in!
Key Points From This Episode:
- How alignment can help with a feeling of completeness and satisfaction.
- The gap that Jess saw in the market and the target demographics for her products.
- The realities of a truly purpose-over-profit business philosophy.
- How Jess took her passion for pets and turned it into her current business!
- Further education and the value of the different avenues of learning.
- Tracing the roots of Jess’ passion for business and marketing.
- Jess’ thoughts on goal setting and reflecting on achievements.
- The different options that are available for building a brand these days.
- Building a strong team based on individuals’ strengths and passions.
- Some of the plans that Jess has for the year ahead.
- Explaining the business model and strategy at Bundle x Joy.
- Jess’ thoughts on the evolution of the pet industry going forward.