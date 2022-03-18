Design is Everywhere: Augmented Reality – Redefining the World as We Know It

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield.Design Museum’s Design is Everywhere is hosted by Sam Aquillano and Liz Pawlak—a “podcast featuring stories of people and organizations using design to make an impact and change the world.”

How can Augmented Reality shape the way humans interact? On this week’s episode, we talk about the future of Augmented and Mixed Reality and the potential to change the way we interact with one another. Sam is joined by Gustavo Fontana, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Fresco Design, a forward-thinking product design studio. He shares how AR has shaped the Fresco Design process and the potential of this technology. Later on in the show, they are joined by Avraham Raskin, an Augmented Reality Designer and Founder and CEO of AR by A.R., which helps startups and individuals build Augmented Reality experiences into new or existing products. Together, they talk about AR in everyday experiences.

