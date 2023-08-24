Ep 06: Why Are Creatives So Fluffy?

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield.

Co-Hosts Jamie Saunders, Justin Ahrens Von Glitschka, and Karen Larson have a rough start to an incredibly vulnerable episode about the impact our emotions (or lack of emotions) have on creativity. Learn to work around your feelings and use them as your superpower in handling clients, bosses, or tough projects. Grab a drink, and have a listen.