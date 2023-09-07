Ep 08: Special Guest: Terry Marks

It’s a first for the Creative Shit Show! We invited the brilliant and funny Terry Marks, principal of tmarks creative firm in Seattle. We would say one and only, but we found out he’s not! You may have seen Terry’s work featured in PhotoDisc, PRINT Magazine, Communication Arts, Critique Magazine, HOW, and more. A dynamic storyteller, branding master, and collaborator, and somehow he manages to remain humble through it all. Join us for the laughs, stay for the stories, and leave feeling energized. You know what to do… grab a drink and enjoy the Creative Shit Show with our special guest, Terry Marks.