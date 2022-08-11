Evolve CPG: 2021 HITS — Prioritizing Brand Messaging with Pilar Ochi of Alter Eco

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

We’re re-running our most successful episodes of 2021 because there are some insights that we have to go back to. This time, we speak about brand messaging for sustainable CPG products with Pilar Ochi, Vice President of Marketing at Alter Eco, a sustainable sweet snacks company.

We leave you with the episode notes:

Making a sustainable CPG product a household name doesn’t sound as challenging as it is.

Today we speak to Pilar Ochi, Vice President of Marketing at Alter Eco, a sustainable sweet snacks company. She joined the company because this was the first brand she found that does more for people and the planet than they talk about. While this sounds like any marketer’s dream, narrowing down the messaging and the direction the brand should be taking when you have so much to say has been quite challenging. She provides valuable insight into how to build a brand by finding the balance between owning the thing that makes your product special and owning the thing that gets it into a consumer’s cart. For all this and other helpful advice on how to build a brand, tune in today!

