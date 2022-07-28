Evolve CPG: Better Food Packaging with Gage Mitchell of Modern Species

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

The way your product is packaged is almost as important as the product itself. Your packaging helps potential customers decide whether they should pick your product off the shelf, or go for one of your competitors’ products instead. During this episode, Gage covers 30 questions relating to product packaging within the realms of messaging, images, branding, form, and (of course) sustainability. From, “How would I use it?” to, “Is the packaging recyclable/compostable?” tune in to hear how you can use these 30 key questions as a guide to help you create better food packaging and sell more products as a result!

Key Points From This Episode:

Why your messaging is the most important part of your packaging.

Six questions that your potential customers are likely to be asking to help them determine whether or not they are going to buy your product.

Key factors to take into consideration with regard to your images.

How your branding can attract or deter customers.

Examples of how to communicate your mission through your packaging.

Questions to take into consideration regarding the form of your product.

A real-world example of how the form of your packaging can make your product stand out.

Six questions that potential consumers might be asking about the sustainability of your product.

Learn more about Evolve CPG on the official website.