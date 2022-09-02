Evolve CPG: Help People Along the Way with David Simnick of Soapbox

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
What are you doing to make the world a better place and help those around you? Creating change in the world requires dedication and handwork, leaving very little time to run a business, but what if you could use business as a tool for good?
This is the approach of today’s guest, David Simnick, CEO and Co-Founder of Soapbox and Managing Partner at Impact Driven Brands. David believes that creating and running impactful businesses is how entrepreneurs can help meet the needs of society and help make the world a better place. In this episode, we discuss his early interest in politics, how a business can be used to create impactful change, why he chose to use business to help drive change, and the hard lessons he learned on his journey to success.
Don’t miss out on this inspirational episode, and find out how you can create positive impact in the world through business with David Simnick!
Key Points From This Episode:
- We learn about David’s background and his professional career journey.
- What motivated him to shift from his previous career path to start Soapbox.
- Why he decided to use business as a way to create positive change.
- The similarities and differences he sees between politics and entrepreneurship.
- Learn the definition of a ‘sustainable’ positive impact.
- David’s approach to business and making a sustainable impact.
- A brief discussion about the role of the political system in society.
- An outline of the recent positive impacts Soapbox is creating.
- Learn why good packaging design is so vital for success.
- He shares some of the hard lessons he has learned working in the CPG space.
- What it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in the CPG sector.
- Essential advice to aspiring entrepreneurs that will save you time and money.
- How growing a business and customer base helps you create change.
- The idea of learning what your customers love and then scaling those aspects.
- Find out why David decided to start and support other brands.
- How many years it took for Soapbox to become profitable.
- The various steps David takes to make sure his products are quality.
- Why it is important to couple the product quality with the cause.
- His experience with the ‘Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses’ program.