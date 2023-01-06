From Curiosity to a Career (in Food) with Kimberly Schaub of PeasOnMoss

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

There are so many interesting and creative careers out there that slip by unnoticed by many of the population, and sometimes it takes a happy accident or chance encounter to align us with a career path that suits us brilliantly.

Kimberly Schaub of PeasOnMoss exemplifies this idea, and her work as a research chef and curious culinary creator is making space for others to follow down a similarly unusual route. In our conversation, Kimberly talks about rethinking our impact on the planet, getting serious about regeneration, and how different parts of the food industry can aid sustainability for us all. She has a strong message about changing the greater culture around food, that we cannot wait for our listeners to hear, so tune in to hear it all.

Key Points From This Episode: