Inside Front Cover: Setting the Stage

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Inside Front Cover is a show hosted by Sam Aquillano about the design process behind creating the cover for his forthcoming book about launching and growing Design Museum Everywhere.

Design Museum Everywhere founder, Sam Aquillano, is writing a book about launching and building a creative startup. In 2009, Sam and a team of founders started Design Museum Everywhere as a nomadic museum: instead of a single building, the museum pops upin places people already go like schools, public buildings, outside, in your mailbox with Design Museum Magazine, and in your ears with their Design is Everywhere podcast. Their mission: bring the transformative power of design everywhere. The book centers on Sam and the team’s journey through starting a new venture from scratch and is peppered with insights and advice for creative entrepreneurship working on their own startups.

In the spirit of making the design process more visible, Sam partnered with Proportion Design, a full-service branding and design firm in the Boston area. Over the course of 9 weeks, Proportion will design the cover of the book, step by step, and Sam will capture everything and share the progress week to week on the Inside Front Cover podcast and insidefrontcover.com.

In this first episode, Sam talks to Design Museum Co-Founder, Derek Cascio, reminiscing about launching the museum back in 2009. Derek shares the museum’s first public design project, Open for Branding, in partnership with Continuum, which resulted in Design Museum Everywhere’s logo and brand identity. During that project, the Continuum team posted their progress and invited the public to weigh-in with their feedback (that project inspired Sam to launch Inside Front Cover and do the same).

The second half of the episode is a conversation between Sam and Proportion Design’s Co-Founders, Blake Goodwin and Paul Reiss. Blake and Paul share detail about the design process they’ll use to design the book’s cover so that the visuals match the intention and mission of the book itself. Their process forms the outline for the rest of this limited-series podcast:

Discovery Market Competition & Comparables Target Audience Composite & Example Personas Brand Attributes & Design Inspiration Initial Creative Directions Design & Refinement Updates & Final

Listen in the player above or check it out on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Visit insidefrontcover.com for more info and to share your feedback and ideas on the project.