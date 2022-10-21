Nobody Can Do This Alone with Caroline Cotto of Renewal Mill

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

Did you know that up to 40% of food in the USA goes to waste every year?

In this episode of Evolve CPG, Caroline Cotto is here to discuss how conscious consumers and brands can fight this problem. Caroline is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Renewal Mill, President of the Upcycled Food Association, and she also is passionate about all things health, wellness and, food!

Finding partners with the same mission is imperative and today, Caroline shares how her company found success with the help of theirs. We also discuss the importance of making sustainability a factor in the food that we buy before discussing how upcycling food is healthier for us and the planet. So to hear more about how to fight food waste and ultimately, climate change, tune in now!

Key Points From This Episode: