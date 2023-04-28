Over 1 Million Meals Donated with Richa Gupta of Good Food for Good

Could the for-profit, for-purpose model be the most sustainable business model for making an impact?

Today we are joined by Richa Gupta, Founder of Good Food For Good to share her entrepreneurial journey. She fills us in on her buy-one-feed-one business model and what inspired it, and shares her feelings on the non-profit model. We learn about her transition from fashion to food and what informed her approach to health and nutrition, before discussing the differentiating characteristics of impact-driven people. Tune in to learn how Richa is feeding the masses one delicious, nutritious sauce at a time!

Key Points From This Episode: