Shaped By Nature with Kickie Chudikova and Sara Bengur

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. In The Mic, NYCxDESIGN and Debbie Millman offer an inside look into New York City’s most creative minds.

On this special season opener, host Debbie Millman interviews product designer Kickie Chudikova and interior designer Sara Bengur in front of a live audience of New York City creatives. From the vibrant colors of Kickie’s childhood kitchen in Slovakia, to Sara’s advice on which direction your bed should face according to the Vastu tradition, join us for a jam-packed episode all about nature’s influence on the design process.

This live recording of The Mic was part of a special celebration of Caesarstone and NYCxDESIGN‘s initiative, the IMPACTxDESIGN competition. Kickie Chidikova’s winning design, Spiral of Life, is an undulating, experimental seating installation manufactured using Caesarstone quartz, now on view in DUMBO’s Pedestrian Plaza.

Call The Mic Hotline

ATTENTION design lovers! We want to feature YOUR voice on season 3 of The Mic podcast. We are excited to introduce The Mic hotline: ‪(804) 592-0412, a new opportunity for listeners to share design ideas and stories to shape the narrative of monthly Mic episodes. On the next episode of The Mic, host Debbie Millman will interview Tione Trice, founder OF THE CLOTH, and Alexandra Cunningham-Cameron, Curator of Contemporary Design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum to explore the art of collecting as a form of personal and collective storytelling. Do any of these topics speak to you? Do you have a question for Tione or Alexandra? We want to hear from you! Call The Mic hotline at 804 592-0412 by October 7 with your message for a chance to be featured in the episode.