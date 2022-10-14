Start with Health with Mark Samuel of IWON Organics

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

Nutrition is key to living healthy but is a challenge due to the demands of work and life. Unhealthy snacks are what many people rely on to keep themselves energized throughout the day; often leaving them feeling tired, cranky, and hungry for more. What if there was a healthy alternative?

In this episode, we speak to Mark Samuel, the Founder of IWON Organics; a company providing people with healthy, organic meals and snacks that make people feel good. Mark has had a life-long obsession with health and fitness and is passionate about helping people make better meal and lifestyle choices. In our conversation, we discuss why a founder should be deep in the business, the motivation behind IWON Organics, and the importance of nutritional balance.

We also learn about how Mark got interested in health and fitness, starting with the ‘why’ for your brand, and an exciting new concept helping people win together. Tune in and discover the world of healthy and guilt-free snacking with Mark Samuel!

Key Points From This Episode: