Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena

In recent times, we have seen a rapid rise in technology used to enhance in-store experiences and even incentivize better food choices.

Today on the EvolveCPG Podcast, we are joined by Karen Frame, an early innovator of such technology in the natural foods industry. Apart from her experience in accounting, law, real estate, coding, and even education, Karen is also a serial entrepreneur. She started two other companies before founding and becoming the CEO of her latest venture, Makeena, an awesome digital insights company that helps brands in the natural products space better understand their consumers.

Tuning in, you’ll find out who Makeena was made for, how consumers interact with it, and how the company is geared toward servicing the industry as a whole. Suppose you’re looking to gain critical insight into how the conscious consumer behaves post-COVID and why it’s beneficial to be a conscious business in this day and age. In that case, this episode about Makeena’s translated definitions of “happiness” and “abundance” is the perfect fit. You won’t want to miss it!

Key Points From This Episode: