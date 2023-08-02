This is a Prototype: Antonio Garcia + Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar

This month, we add a new podcast to the PRINTcast line up. It’s hosted by Doug Powell, a seasoned design leader who earned his chops as VP of Design at both IBM and Expedia, and as past national president of AIGA. Doug is currently on a career hiatus and has been traveling the world discussing the value of design and design thinking and the emerging role of the executive design leader with groups in Munich, Lisbon, Washington DC, and Melbourne, as well as many other virtual visits with groups around the world.

Doug’s new podcast series is called This is a Prototype: The Design Leadership Podcast!

In each episode of This is a Prototype, Doug invites two design leaders who have traveled very different life and career journeys to share their stories, compare notes, and talk about what it takes to be a leader in this new era of design. Doug gets into some great discussions with his guests about how they discovered design to begin with; about the new skills they’ve had to learn as they’ve stepped into leadership roles; about the importance of mentorship and coaching; about their unique design superpowers; and about how design can (and must) have impact beyond just the bottom line.

In the early episodes of this first season, you’ll hear from some brilliant designers, including Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, Antonio García, Ashleigh Axios, Chris Hacker, Heidi Munc, and Gus Granger, with many more in the works. The vibe is easy and informal, and Doug’s guests share their insights and wisdom in an open and generous way.

PRINT is proud to share this new podcast with our audience.

“Throughout my life here, there have been a lot of people who have created safe passage for me as a professional through my design career.” Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar

In the first episode of This is a Prototype: The Design Leadership Podcast, host Doug Powell speaks to Antonio Garcia, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at TXI, and Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, president of the Kansas City Art Institute. They cover a wide range of stories about what it takes to be a leader in this new era of design, including those many jobs, experiences, and people that shaped their design journeys.

Antonio García is Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at TXI, a remote-first digital strategy and product innovation firm. Previously Antonio held leadership roles at Rightpoint, Gravitytank, and Firebelly Design and he’s the creator and host of The Dadwell Podcast, exploring the intersection of creativity and fatherhood.

Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar is the President at the Kansas City Art Institute, a landmark, higher educational art and design institution in Kansas City, Missouri. Originally from Chennai, India, Ruki is a dynamic administrator, educator, thought leader, and award-winning designer focused on reimagining education, improving exposure to creative career pathways, and increasing access to knowledge at cultural institutions. She has previously served in leadership roles at the Smithsonian Institution and the University of Central Oklahoma.