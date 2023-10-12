This is a Prototype: Nicole Gull-McElroy

“How is design infiltrating business in a new way? How is it reaching every inch of the of the business?”

—Nicole Gull-McElroy



In this POV Edition, host Doug Powell speaks with journalist Nicole Gull McElroy, who reports on the intersection of business and design for Fortune, Fast Company, and WIRED, among other publications. Nicole was the lead editor for Fortune’s “By Design” newsletter, and last January she wrote an excellent article for Fast Company examining the effects of designer layoffs in the tech industry, which is one of the tangents Doug and Nicole explore together in this wide-ranging conversation.