Welcome to the Creative Shit Show!

Co-Hosts Justin Ahrens, Karen Larson, Von Glitschka, and Jamie Saunders open the door for a peek inside the creative shit show that is our life. We love what we do, but it’s not always perfect. In our inaugural episode of the Creative Shit Show, we talk through everything from nightmare clients and entrepreneurial challenges to what we should name our signature Shit Show cocktail. Grab a drink and have a listen.